Wild Rose School Board introduces new staff

More new staff intro-ductions were made during the Oct. 11 School Board meeting held in Wild Rose.

The Board met Rachel Malsom, the middle/high school guidance counselor, Mike Etzwiler as the new middle/high school choral director, and was reintroduced to Mikayla Mixdorf, the middle/high school instru-mental music director on her second time around. Each staff member had an opportunity to say a few words.

A discussion was held on the possibility of needing a classroom assistant for 4k, and it was approved by the Board to acquire one.

A Trees for Tomorrow trip for 12 of Brett Brooks’ high school students and 2 chaperones was approved for Oct. 21-24.

Consideration was given to allow a high school student to participate in the early college credit program. The Board approved the request for Jackson Daberkow, and wished him well on his endeavors.

Private transportation constracts for Aimee Lund, Mr. and Mrs. Brian Doe, and Jennifer Hansen were approved.

Goals for the 2018-19 enrollment/membership were considered and approved by the Board. Leave of absence requests from Terry Muntner and Katie Heuer were approved.

The Board considered revisions and legal reviews to school board policies; Section 5- certified personnel; Section 6-6.05- guidance procedure; Section 7- auxiliary services; and Section 8- business and operations.

The Board approved a memorandum of un-derstanding between the School District of Wild Rose and the Waushara County Dept. of Human Services.

The Board went on the approve Josh Erickson as the new middle school boys’ basketball coach.

In the district admin-istrator’s report it was mentioned that the district was awarded a Round of Dept. of Justice-Office of School Safety Grant.

As a part of the elementary principal’s report it was mentioned that: a reading and math night will be held at 5:30 p.m on Oct. 22, a Ready, Set, Crunch apple snacking day will be held at 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 2, and that the holiday program will have a different schedule this year, with a nighttime show being held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Two afternoon programs are being worked out.

The MS/HS principal’s report included the news that the Dig for a Cure volleyball night was a huge success. The 7th grade class went to the Waupaca Foundry on Oct. 5, and the 8th grade class will take a trip to the Redgranite Correctional Institute.

The Board will hold a second meeting on Thursday Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. November will only have one meeting at 7:13 p.m. on Thursday, the 8th, the December Board meeting will be on Thursday the 13th, immediately after the 7:30 p.m. scholarship foundation meeting.