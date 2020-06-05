Wild Rose School Board discusses ceremony plans

The Wild Rose School Board held a lengthy discussion regarding how to handle ceremonies during a special meeting April 28.

Without schools being able to reopen this spring, at least not before May 26, Senior graduation exercises have to be rearranged.

One thought was to have each senior show up in the auditorium one at a time with their parents over a period of four to six days for a brief ceremony to be videotaped with a few faculty members present.

It is hoped that a full ceremony could be held Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m., or 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14 if possible. If not possible, then the video will be shown on the website for the school district’s residents.

Scholarship and senior awards will take place on the previously scheduled date with Steve Yeska recording it. Scholarship presenters will be invited to come in to the school in advance, if they desire, to be recorded. The recording will be shown on Facebook. Letters of notification will be sent out to the seniors and their parents for their input.

Eighth grade graduation and awards will be handled in a similar fashion as the seniors.

Schools won’t be able to end the school year early according to the state. What the Wild Rose School District will do is have educational instruction run through May 29, with June 4 being the last official day of school for the students.

The spring athletic season has been cancelled by the WIAA, but athletes may be given opportunities to participate in July. District Administrator Craig Hayes felt that the spring and fall athletes along with coaches would probably get in each other’s way in July. Seniors would have to participate if any of these events are to take place.

As far as the spring play is concerned, Hayes felt that the participants wouldn’t be able to give a quality performance now without multiple practices.

The lunch distribution to the students during the school closure is going well.

The next regular Board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, with a second meeting being held Thursday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. Social distancing will, and has been practiced at these meetings. A June 11 meeting is also slated for at 7:30 p.m.