Wild Rose School Board approves 2020 Costa Rica trip

The Wild Rose School Board approved a student trip to Costa Rica during a Sept. 12 meeting. In a previous meeting, Nicole Strasser and Rebecca Gerloff presented a possible trip to enrich the lives of qualified students who completed or will complete three science courses and two years of Spanish. After a more thorough presentation, with the expectations of fundraising to be completed in time for a June 2020 trip, the Board approved the trip, capping the number of students at 15. Explorica is the company the trip is being arranged through, and it furnishes a tour guide.

The Board approved private transportation con-tracts with Shari Doe and Jennifer Hansen.

Leave of absence requests from Chris Bahr, Rebecca Gerloff, Katie Heuer, and Nikki Thompson were granted.

The Board approved a 66:03.01 Cooperative Agreement with Wisconsin Public Schools, where the virtual program is concerned.

A Memorandum of Understanding Between the Wild Rose School District and the Waupaca County Department of Health and Human Services for the 2019-20 school year was approved by the Board.

Building and district goals from the 2018-19 school year were reviewed and presented District Administrator Craig Hayes and Elementary Principal Matt Wilbert.

The enrollment update was given for the current school year with favorable numbers. The official third Friday count will come up on Sept. 20.

It was pointed out during the middle school/high school principal’s report that the theme for homecoming this year will be Disney, with activities being planned accordingly.

The next regular Board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.