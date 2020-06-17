Wautoma Area School Board hears plans for fall reopening

The Wautoma Area School Board met for their monthly meeting on June 8, in which the topic of planning for reopening was of the upmost importance.

In order to ensure consistency throughout the surrounding school districts, District Administrator Tom Rheinheimer inform-ed the Board he, along with administration repre-sentatives from Tri-County, Wild Rose, and Almond-Bancroft as well as the Waushara County Health Department will be meeting on Monday, June 15. The goal will be to create a plan for reopening the schools while also staying somewhat consistent with one other. The plan for each school may not necessarily look the same but will be similar.

Ideally, the WASD Ad-ministration Team and Board of Education would like to bring all students back to school in the Fall if state and local orders/guidelines allow; therefore, the WASD Administration Team has been working on a full and hybrid scheduling plan for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. If all students are not able to be in the building together, a hybrid plan is being created where half the students would attend Monday and Wednesday and the other half Tuesday and Thursday. When students are not in the classroom, they would be required to work from home including Fridays. This plan has not been perfected yet, as the administration team is looking at bus routes as well as who can transport their students to school for an even dispersant of students.

Another topic discussed during the meeting was transportation. With the Centers of Disease Control recommending six feet of social distancing, buses could only transport about 11 students per bus. With this particular requirement, children would only be able to attend school once a week, which defeats the purpose of having anyone come back, which many Board members agreed.

Rheinheimer believes having one student every other seat, with siblings sitting in the same seat from the same household, it would be a more efficient way of going about transportation and would increase the capacity of students traveling to school. Drivers would keep their regularly scheduled routes, only picking up half of the students on one day and the other half the next.

It is not foreseen that another shutdown will occur during first semester, but the Board wants a plan for any situation that might be thrown the District’s way. Rheinheimer stated the District does not plan to wait until August to announce their plan and communicate to families. Currently, custodians are currently using the summer to get the buildings ready for reopening.

According to Rhein-heimer, WASD does plan offer some remedial virtual summer schooling, as they don’t believe having students in the building this summer will be the right move as they get prepared for the fall.

The Summer Food Distribution will conclude on Friday, June 26, as the need for it had been gradually decreasing. Food staff has already been cut in half, and June 26 is the date summer school would normally end. Rheinheimer mentioned there will be continued assistance for families who receive free and reduced lunch to gain access to food, so this is the right time to end the service.

Essential worker pay was given to those who came in during the months of March through May. Workers such as, food staff, secretaries, and custodians were paid extra during the health crisis. The essential worker budget was $124,365, which food service and bus drivers were paid $80,000 of that amount. That left a little over $44,000 for the other workers during the past three months.

The creation of Wautoma High School Link Crew Advisor positions was also discussed. Link Crew helps eighth graders transition to the high school level. Advisors put in a lot of time and effort for the program, so the proposal of each advisor getting paid for their time was brought up. There are currently two advisors and WHS Principal Jennifer Johnson had expressed that she would be able to fund the positions using money from her building budget to offset the costs. Current staff members working on the program would then be able to formally apply for the position. No extra funds would be needed in order put this plan in place. The Board approved the new position.

The commencement ceremony planned for the graduating seniors is set at Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. After meeting with the public health officials of the county and law enforcement, the District will be moving forward with the ceremony. The ceremony is an interesting situation, as it is not considered educational or an extracurricular. With that in mind, and ceremony taking place is technically allowed.

The District believes it is smart to hold off for the outdoor venue August 8. Each student will receive 10 tickets for their families, and there are potentially 84 students who will walk. A plan for parking for students, staff, and parents will be made so that a clear path to the field will be made. Communication to families on the guidelines will be mailed out after the Fourth of July holiday. The school district will clearly communicate expectations and guidelines to mitigate the infectious disease to promote a safe and healthy event.

If restrictions are lifted, the WIAA will let spring senior athletes play their final spring season. After talking to their insurance company, Rheinheimer explained the Board that the insurance company stated that the District should continue to follow CDC recommendations. The school would also need to provide that they were able to take all of the precautions to prevent injury and sickness. By having students come together for a sporting event in such a tight space is not ideal, stated Rheinheimer. The Board also wants to protect the students from unhealthy situations as well as the District from liability.

The following agenda items were approved by the board: the resignation of Sara Kniffen, Junior Class/Junior Prom Coordinator; Craig Panich, Boys Basketball, Varsity Head Coach; the hiring of Douglas Beattie, Wautoma High School Assistant Principal/Assessment Coordinator; Elizabeth Joosten, Redgranite Elementary Teacher; Craig Panich, Girls Basketball, Varsity Head Coach; Tynae Phillips, Advisor, Junior Class/ Junior Prom Coordinator; the Wautoma, Parkside, Riverview, and Redgranite Handbook; Policy 3216: Professional Staff Dress and Grooming – Revision; Policy 4216: Support Staff Dress and Grooming – Revision; and Policy 6116: Time and Effort Reporting – Revision.