New teachers introduced at WR School Board Meeting

The Wild Rose School Board received introductions of new staff members during the Sept. 13 meeting.

Sam Rugg from Westfield was introduced as the 80 percent physical education/health teacher. Nancy Fletcher from Bancroft was introduced as the family consumer science teacher, and Matt Havlovitz from Seymour was introduced as the industrial arts teacher/head football coach. They were each allowed to say a few words.

A tour of the renovated area of the elementary school was taken where three classrooms were created to help accommodate the students and teachers who were transferred from the closing of Pleasant View Elementary School.

An enrollment update was given to the Board, with 289 students in elementary and 323 in the middle/high school.

The building and districts goals for the 2017-18 school year were reviewed.

Robbie Jansen was approved as a volunteer football coach.

The Board accepted the gift of a 20’ wireless end zone camera from the Booster Club. The Justin Ida Memorial Fund furnished the Booster Club with the money for the camera.

The Board also ap-proved a memorandum of understanding between the Wild Rose School District and the Waupaca County Dept. of Health and Human Services.

A leave of absence request for Debbie Haag to chaperone a school trip was granted.

The WASB fall regional meeting was mentioned as being held Oct. 9 at the Wintergreen Resort in Wisconsin Dells, with Sandie Anderson and Sandy Rockwood attending. Other Board members were extended invitations to attend as well.

Included in the district administrator’s report was a proposed resolution in support of increasing special education funding in Wisconsin Public Schools.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, with a special meeting being scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25. November will have only on meeting, and that will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.