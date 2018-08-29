Achieve Gap Reduction strategies to be established by end of 2018-19 school year

The Board of Education Wautoma Area School District held their Budget Hearing and Annual Meeting on Aug. 27 at the Wautoma High School Library.

It was noted during the Budget Hearing that Fund 650—Student Achievement Guarantee in Education (SAGE Grant) is being replaced by Achievement Gap Reduction or AGR by the end of this school year. This program provides additional monies to schools who agree to meet obligations of a five-year contract by implementing one of three strategies or a combination of the strategies.

The strategies include 1:1 tutoring by a licensed teacher, instructional coaching for teachers provided by a licensed teacher, or maintaining 18:1 or 20:2 classroom ratios. Both Riverview and Redgranite implement instructional coaches.

The Food Service Fund continues to be healthy, whereas all monies from that fund are designated to that department only. The Community Service Fund continues to fund PAC, School Resource Officer, and part of the A+ After School Program.

News of interest is the possible receipt of an additional $200 per student in state aid. There is also the plan for school districts, such as Wautoma, that spend less than $10,000 per student to raise property taxes to increase per-student spending to $9,800 by 2022.

After the Budget Hearing was adjourned, the Annual Meeting was immediately called to order. The FY2018 General Fund Budget set at $16,419,255.24 was approved, as well, the necessary tax levy of $8,159,960 to support the FY2018 budget.

District Administrator Tom Rheinheimer motioned to approve the 2018-2019 school calendar equaling 180 days in length to begin on Sept. 4, 2018 for students.

It was approved that the District will be participating in the 2018-2019 National School Lunch Program. The topic of providing student accident insurance was also approved.

