Concerts at Gazebo Park announced at Neshkoro board meeting

The Neshkoro Village Board addressed the need for clean up of local properties at their May 7 meeting. The board continues to send letters to residents encouraging maintenance compliance. New Trustee Peter Braatz was welcomed to the board. Committee assignments include the following chairpersons: Roads- Tom Krueger, Law Enforcement- Linda Gohlke, Property Concerns- Randy Foss, Parks & Grounds- Jim Good, Sewer- Carey Koats, Library- Peter Braatz. The board also approved Mid-State Consulting’s request for CenturyLink upgrades. Preparations are underway to open Stan-O-Gene Park for the season, with the Park Committee continuing gradual replacement of old pavilion tables. The Fire Department is seeking donations towards the fireworks show that entertain hundreds each summer. Those interested in donating can contact Fire Chief Thomas Krueger. The Enhancement Com-mittee announced Concerts at the Gazebo Park will be held every other Tuesday, beginning June 19 at 6:30. The community is encouraged to come and enjoy the free musical offerings.