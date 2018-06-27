Central Wisconsin Health Partnership awarded grant

The Central WI Health Partnership (CWHP) was awarded a $300,000 grant over the next four years to strengthen the community’s ability to address social and economic factors that affect health. The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH) announced the recipients of its Community Collaboration Grants program, a new grant program designed specifically to strengthen community organizations’ ability to address health inequities through funding as well as training and technical assistance. The Partnership Program is pursuing this new direction in grantmaking in direct response to feedback from nonprofit organizations across the state. Grants totaling $1.5 million were awarded to five Wisconsin community-based organizations whose missions promote health equity. In addition to four years of technical assistance tailored to each organization, each grantee will receive $300,000 in funding. Family Health La Clinica and the Central Wisconsin Health Partnerships are organizations working to-gether to improve health outcomes in the six-county region of Adams, Juneau, Green Lake, Marquette, Waupaca, and Waushara Counties.

