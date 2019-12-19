Wautoma Area School District donates over 4,000 food items to Christmas Project

Parkside Student Council collected 2,104 non-perishable food items during their school-wide competition for the Waushara County Community Christmas Project. Pictured are student council members with the food items they received (back): Diego Sauceda, Kylie Sullivan, Larissa Piechowski, Allison Botters, Bailey Walejko, Eryn Lemke, Paige Gustin, Eva Thompson, Madeline Kroll, Sebella Smith, Shawna Winkler, Lila Pagenkopf, Advisor Breanna Schulist, and Advisor Hannah Williams; (middle): Kendall Gustke, Isybela Woyak, Carson Armstrong, and Anneliese Mager; (front): Brianna Buechner, Addison DeMars, Madalyn Meyer, Reagan DeMars, Sierra Royston, Lily Thompson-Keller, and Hannah Miller.