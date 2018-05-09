Waushara County Food Pantry director addresses White River Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District

Marty Lee from the Waushara County Food Pantry spoke at the Labor Day meeting of the White River Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District. She discussed ways the two groups can work together to promote their common goals of caring for the land, water, and people of Waushara County. Marty, the director, was invited to accept an anonymous donation of $300 to the Pantry. Also shared at the meeting was the growth of the Pantry, which is set to distribute over two million pounds of food to the community this year. “We are so grateful to our community for its support, and to all the volunteers who share their talents,” Marty said, “as we source, move, load and unload, stock, and distribute all of those pounds of food, mostly by hand.”

If you or someone you care about need food assistance, please call 715-869-FOOD (3663) for information. The Food Pantry appreciates all donations. If you are interested in volunteering time, they would love to hear from you. If you have food donations, please call to make arrangements to drop them off.

Monetary donations should be made out to Waushara County Food Pantry and mailed. If you wish to contribute toward retiring the debt on the truck, please designate your intent. The pantry is open for food distribution every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Waushara County Food Pantry is located at 220A Oakridge Court, Wautoma.