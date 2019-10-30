Waushara County Food Pantry announces annual Buy One, Donate One Holiday Turkey Drive

The Waushara County Food Pantry announces their 4th Annual effort to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to the families that use the Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is again asking that as you do the shopping for your Thanksgiving meal, that you consider buying a second turkey or roasting chicken to donate to the Food Pantry.

Marty Lee, who works with an energetic and efficient crew of volunteers to procure and distribute food, stated that, “last year, with the generosity of our community, we were able to provide additional Thanksgiving meal support to about 80 percent of our families. Turkeys are such a traditional component of the Thanksgiving meal, and yet they are hard for us to source for the over 1,000 families who use the Pantry in any given month. We are turning to our supportive and generous community for assistance once again.”

If you can participate in this Buy One, Donate One Holiday Turkey Drive, you can drop your donation off at the Waushara County Food Pantry daily, Mondays thru Fridays, between today and Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Other drop off times can be arranged by appointment.

The Waushara County Food Pantry is located at 220A Oakridge Court in Wautoma. If you have any question about the Buy One, Donate One Holiday Turkey Drive, please call 715-869-FOOD (3663).

For food safety reasons, the turkeys or, for smaller families, roasting chickens must be frozen. If you have an employer who offers a coupon for a Thanksgiving turkey, feel free to donate the coupon, and we will do the shopping for you.

Donations of cash, food, energy, and kind thoughts are always welcome. The Food Pantry invites you to share your skills and grow with them.

If you, or someone you care about, are in need of food assistance, please call the number above for information. The Food Pantry is open for food distribution every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.