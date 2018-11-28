Waushara County Food Pantry announced the 3rd Annual Holiday Turkey Drive was a Success

The Waushara County Food Pantry was proud to announce their 3rd annual effort to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to the families that use the Food Pantry was a big success. This year in addition to the Turkey Drive, Rachel Abbrederis and a group of friends and family made a significant addition to the Food Pantry’s efforts to provide a holiday meal by raising funds and setting up the bags to distribute of all the sides that traditionally are part of the Thanksgiving meal.

Marty Lee, who works with an energetic and efficient crew of volunteers to procure and distribute food, states that “Rachel’s energy and vision helped provide food to over 360 families for Thanksgiving. We are never disappointed when we reach out to our supportive and generous community for assistance.”

The distribution happened at two events. The first event was on Nov. 18 in the parking lot of Waushara Industries, the parent organization of the Waushara County Food Pantry. “The weather was brisk, great for keeping the turkeys frozen, but a bit challenging for the guests and volunteers,” said Lee.

The second distribution was on Nov. 20 at the Food Pantry. The Food Pantry appreciates all of the community partners, including Copps and Piggly Wiggly, for food and monetary donations. Also Weiland’s Trucking for the loan of a refrigerated semi to store our frozen flock, as well as all those who donated funds and time to help make the events a success.

The Waushara County Food Pantry is located at 220A Oakridge Court in Wautoma. They are blessed by the support and generosity of this community. Donations are always welcome: cash, food, energy, and kind thoughts are appreciated. They invite you to share your skills and grow with them.

If you or someone you care about needs food assistance, please call 715-869-FOOD (3663). The Food Pantry is open for food distribution every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and other times by appointment.