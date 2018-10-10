Volunteers prepare Nordic Mountain for Reach the Peak event

Volunteers were busy on Oct. 7 clearing and marking the hill for the descent down to the finish line for the Reach the Peak Race coming up on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Support the A+ After School Program and challenge yourself, your friends and family to the 5K Run/Walk, 15K Run, or the ThedaCare 1 Mile Kids Fun Run (kids 0-12 years). This event is put on solely by volunteers and only possible due to the strong support of the community sponsors and volunteers. From 9:30-12:30 p.m. anyone can come out to enjoy a brat fry with chips and a drink, kid’s activities, the vendor fair, and basket raffle. All proceeds are donated to the A+ After School Program that provides enrichment opportunities and academic support for over 200 K-8th grade students each year in the Wautoma Area School District.

The event kicks off with early registration and pick-up at Bella Figlia (Gelato) on Main Street in Wautoma from 6-8 p.m. Christianos restaurant across the street from Bella Figlia will donate a portion of their proceeds from Friday night for the event, so stop by to enjoy some delicious food in support of the event.

Saturday, October 13th registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at Nordic Mountain Ski Resort in Mt. Morris. The kids fun run starts at 9 a.m. with awards at 9:30 a.m. The 15K Run will begin promptly at 10 a.m. with the 5K starting at 10:15 a.m.

The top male and female finisher of the 15K get the town named after them for the day.