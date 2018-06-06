Trinity youth serve up “Bonne Nourriture” good food

On April 21, the youth of Trinity Lutheran Church, opened their doors to the public for their Italian Supper. The meal included all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, salads, garlic bread, desserts and beverages. Parents and youth helped prepare and serve the meal. Urijah, Jacki, and Kinzley Magnus, Wautoma, and Xylia, Nyah, and Tammi Ankrah, Seattle, WA, enjoyed eating the meal. Thrivent Action funds were received for the event. Proceeds for the event will be used to aide youth going to conventions and other activities. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 121 W. Elm Street in Wautoma.