Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign releases schedule

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign recently released its Rings of the Bells schedule for Pick ‘n Save and StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly in Wautoma.

Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 30—Wautoma Kiwanis and Wautoma High Key Club.

Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 4—Wautoma Rotary Club.

Wednesday, Dec. 4—Waushara County Department of Aging.

Thursday, Dec. 5—American Legion Post 317.

If you are interested in volunteering or have any questions about the campaign, call Roger Charette at 920-787-4250.