Mooseapalooza at Moose Inn this weekend to benefit S.O.W. Abbrederis Foundation

This Saturday, July 7, there will be six bands performing under the tent at the Moose Inn in Wautoma from 2 – 11 p.m. for the Mooseapalooza. Chris Page, formerly of Berlin has organized the event to celebrate his 50th birthday. Page was in a band many years ago and it dissolved due to the members taking out of state jobs and moving on. Page thought it was a great idea to bring his band together to play one more time and from that idea he had more bands that wanted to play. That is how the Mooseapolaooza came to be. Once he knew more bands were interested he worked with Moose Inn for the location, food, and refreshments. He also was looking for an organization that would benefit from funds raised through donations of raffle items and he decided that all proceeds would benefit the S.O.W Abbrederis Foundation. Stop out at the Moose Inn anytime from 2 to 11 p.m. and enjoy some great music. There is no admission charge for the event. Raffle tickets will be available and numeous prizes have been donated. Food and refreshments will be available throughout the event.