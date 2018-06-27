Marquette/Waushara canine fundraiser held at White River Market Place June 23

The Marquette/Waushara Canine Unit Fund Raiser was held June 23 at the White River Market Place in Neshkoro. This event also featured Brian Noll, Marquette police officer, with his canine Blackjack. Blackjack is a dual purpose canine, meaning he is trained to patrol and do scent-related work, such as tracking, retrieving articles/evidence, and finding four different types of drugs. Officer Noll and Blackjack are together 24/7 at home and work and have been working together for a few years. The first year of Blackjack’s life was spent in Germany learning commands. Then, Blackjack was sent to Neshkoro where he was paired with Officer Noll, and they both spent an additional 5-6 months doing police specific training. After visiting with Blackjack and his handler, people enjoyed burgundy meatball sliders, homemade ice cream sandwiches, and beverages. Some also dipped into their wallets to buy stuffed K-9 replicas and t-shirts. All proceeds went to the Marquette County and Waushara County Canine Unit.