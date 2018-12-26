Hancock Lions members fill and deliver food boxes

On Dec. 15, Hancock Lions members gathered to fill and deliver 50 Christmas food boxes to brighten the holidays for Hancock area families. The Lions Club has continued this annual tradition for over 20 years. Pictured are (front): Mike Zacherl, Sue Kasch, Sherm Hamilton, Max Brewer, and Mia and Kelsey Flyte; (back): Paul Miller, George Newton, Rick Knorr, Glen Ehlers, Bob Steckelberg, Joe Milovanovic, Darrin Byrne, Kevin Flyte, and Pete Koenigs.

Not pictured: Dick Werner and Julie Zacherl.