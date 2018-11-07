Fit Friend for Life donate to Waushara County K9 Unit

Fit Friends for Life members Linda Bellings, Kathy Auck, Nanci Maes, Beth Burdick, Sue Wise, Kathy Larson, Linda Justin, Mary Brooks, Mary Plach, Sara Thomas, Sue Stenz, Tess DeStefanis, Jan Schroeder, Donna Norlin, Judy Gierch, Helena Waala, Carol Rondow, and Sue Robertson raised $695.75 for the Waushara County K9 Unit. The donation was presented to Sheriff Jeff Nett, Sargeant Brian Wenzel, and K9 Thor.

