Donation goes toward mission trip

Rita Robinson, representing the Plainfield United Methodist Church Women, presented a donation to Judie Batterman, Wautoma, on May 9. The donation is the second of two donations from the group for Wautoma’s Grace United Methodist Church upcoming 10-day mission trip to the Dominican Republic. All donations are helping with supplies the group is taking to donate to the people in Bani, Dominican Republic and the rental of two large vans. The group is planning to conduct Bible studies with over 100 children, paint an accommodation building, and take beans and rice to a nearby poverty-stricken village. Pastor Rafael Cubilette and his wife, Marianna, will lead the mission.