Culver’s of Wautoma supports Red Cross HEROES with gift

The local American Red Cross is humbled to receive a most generous $500 gift from Culver’s of Wautoma, Aaron Pearson, owner. In addition to this gift, on HEROES Musicales Day, Saturday, April 27, a generous percentage of the Wautoma Culver’s sales will also be given to the local Red Cross.

When the Red Cross is called in for support, trained volunteers provide immediate needs such as lodging, financial assistance, medications, quilts, personal hygiene items, and a shoulder to lean on. The Red Cross also supports first responders with food and hydration. The American Red Cross arrives with hearts filled with compassion and a plan to support families at a very difficult time.

“Down the street, across the country, around the world…the Red Cross is there.” We so appreciate, Culver’s of Wautoma.

Please attend the 12th annual HEROES Musicales in the home of John and Vicki Jenks on Saturday, April 27. Reservations are required. Call Vicki at 608-577-9507 for Musicale Day information. Checks payable to the American Red Cross may be sent to her at W7675 County Road A, Wild Rose, WI 54984.