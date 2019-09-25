Consider a donation to help local organizations

The Wild Rose One Fund Drive was established in 1958 to allow the community of Wild Rose an opportunity to make one donation to be shared with numerous charities and local youth organizations.

In the past year, the communities’ generosity has supported the following organizations: Arthritis Foundation; Cerebral Palsy; March of Dimes Special Olympics; American Red Cross through HEROES; Waushara County Special Olympics; Waushara County Public Nursing – Loan closet; Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center; American Heart Association; USO; St. Agnes Hospice Hope; Area Youth Activities; Wild Rose High School Scholarship Fund; Patterson Memorial Library; Community Health and Disaster Fund.

The Wild Rose One Fund Drive appreciates the communities’ generosity in the past.

In keeping with tradition, the annual collection drive will begin in October.

If you have any questions concerning the One Fund Drive or would like to have a volunteer stop by your home or business to pick up your donation, please call 920-622-3228 or 920-622-4988 and leave a brief message. Anyone that resides in the rural areas of Wild Rose is also welcome to make a donation.