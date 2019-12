Coloma Girl Scout Troop #6080 worked with Coloma Elementary School during their Waushara County Food Drive so they could earn badges and pedals. Pictured are Girls Scouts Averie Decorah, Pyper Gallenberg, Kaylee Lara, Mia Fuehrer, Kylee Zuehlke, Emily Palmer, and Ella Zarnith. Not pictured is Peyton Decorah.