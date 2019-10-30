Central Wisconsin Model A Ford Club fights childhood hunger

The Central Wisconsin Model A Ford Club continues support of the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program to fight childhood hunger in Waushara County.

The club raises funds by coordinating VIP parking at the Iola Car Show and uses their proceeds to support non-profits in the communities where club members resided. Club members, Barb and Don Johnson, are local supporters of the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program and identified the program to receive funding.

Jan Novak, Backpack Nutrition Program Chair, acknowledged the importance of this support. “Donations from individuals, churches, organizations and businesses are critical to our program. Every dollar we receive helps provide weekend food for our students. We appreciate the commitment of the Johnsons and the Central Wisconsin Model A Ford Club to help fight childhood hunger here in Waushara County,” Novak said.

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program currently provides weekend meals to 225 qualifying students in four area elementary schools. Weekly meals include five non-perishable, nutrient dense food items. Students also receive fresh food coupons for milk, eggs or bread. More than 5,000 items of food are distributed to students every month. Committee members and workers at Waushara Industries, a local sheltered workshop, volunteer hundreds of hours packing bags of food for students.

The program which began serving twenty six students in May 2012 has grown significantly to address local need. The Backpack Nutrition Program is supported entirely by grants and donations from civic organizations, businesses, churches, fraternal organizations, office groups, sports teams, and individuals.

Vision 2020, a committee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. works with others in the community to reduce the impact of economic insecurity and build a community of opportunity. To learn more about the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program or make a donation, contact Jan Novak at 920-787-6600 or jan.novak@co.waushara.wi.us. Follow the program on Facebook at Vision 2020: Waushara County