Area banks unite to support TreeHouse Central WI with silent auction items just in time for the holidays

Unique, popular sports and pop cultural paraphernalia will be located at Old National Bank, HomeTown Bank and US Bank as silent auction times from Nov. 18th to Nov. 29th. These items would make great one of a kind Christmas gifts for that special someone. TreeHouse is a nationwide teen oriented non-profit organization which started in 1979 and just opened its first WI location right here in Waushara County in late 2018. TreeHouse is a safe place for teens to belong, feel loved, accepted and supported no mater their background or beliefs. Please stop by: Old National Bank, HomeTown Bank and US bank in Wautoma to support TreeHouse and its mission and get your bids in on these silent auction items.