23rd Annual Habitat for Humanity Rummage Sale to be held July 20

Habitat for Humanity of Green Lake, Marquette, and Waushara Counties is gearing up for its 23rd Annual Community Rummage Sale to be held on Saturday, July 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waushara County Fairgrounds, located at 513 S Fair St Wautoma.

Donations of sellable items are greatly appreciated and will be accepted Thursday, July 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Weiland Trucking has donated the use of a semi-trailer again this year, and appointments must be made to drop off items prior to Wednesday, July 17 by calling the Habitat for Humanity office at (920) 787-2888. Donors will need to be able to load items into the trailer. TVs, computers, tires, exercise equipment, mattresses, toilets and box springs will not be accepted.

Volunteers are needed Thursday, July 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to noon for sorting and unloading, Saturday, July 20 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for loading and keeping items organized, and Sunday, July 21 at noon for cleanup. Anyone interested in helping are encouraged to contact the Habitat for Humanity office (920) 787-2888. habitatglmw@yahoo.com

Non-profit organizations can register to pick up any leftover items for free on Saturday, July 20 at 2-5 p.m.