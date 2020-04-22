Molly B & Ted Lange Charity Benefit Dance postponed till May 16, 2021

The Berlin Knights of Columbus Council 1547 Charity Benefit Dance featuring Squeezebox with Mollie B and Ted Lange, scheduled for Sunday, May 17, at the Clay Lambertson School, Berlin, has been postpone to Sunday, May 16, 2021.

A letter will be going out to all ticket holders and there will be two options including a refund for the ticket(s) or tickets can be held till next year, according to Tom Pionke, chairperson.

The raffle will be held as scheduled on Sunday, May 17th and those having raffle tickets can fill them out and mail them by May 9th to Wayne Gustke, 361 Canal St., Berlin, WI 54923.

If you wish to purchase raffle tickets please call Tom Pionke at 920-290-0984.