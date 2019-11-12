Redgranite set for holiday magic

Leave the hustle and bustle behind and experience a Hometowne Holiday in quaint historic Redgranite. Known for its acres of beautiful Christmas Tree Farms, bring the family and cut your own just like you did when you were a child or pick out a fresh pre-cut tree. Once the tree is loaded up head into Redgranite where the merriment begins.

The Redgranite Lions Hall will feature a Craft & Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. that has something for everyone on your list. Shop the Fair and enter to win a great door prize. Contact Priscilla at 920-410-2467 to reserve a space.

While there, pick up your tin and information for the Cookie Walk. Then stroll up and down Main Street to joyous Christmas music as you stop in the businesses who have prepared cookies for you.

Don’t forget to enter the Coloring Contest at the Lions Hall from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded around 1:45 p.m. Also write a letter to Santa as he will be arriving at noon and available until 2 p.m. for pictures and to read your letter with your Christmas list. Lunch will also be available.

Purchase a luminary in memory or to honor a loved one. Luminaries can be purchased at the Lions Hall on Dec. 14 or by calling Sandy at 920-369-8186. The luminaries will be lit and line Veterans Memorial Park during the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Be sure to make the Redgranite Library one of your stops to check out their Bake Sale from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring your appetites, take a break, and stop at the various cafes, pubs, coffee house, and pizzarias along the way. Redgranite is home to some of the best food around.

There are many festive happenings all day including the Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides along the Quarry from 2-4 p.m. Step back in time and enjoy the beauty of snow tipped trees along the Quarry. Pick up and drop off for the rides is at Rock Coffee House located next to the Quarry. There will be hot cocoa to keep you warm and festive Christmas Carols sure to bring musical magic to your Christmas Season.

Warm up by the bonfire and enjoy smores with the family in Veterans Memorial Park from 3-4:30 p.m. as you await the tree lighting. There will be Christmas music to sing along to and Christmas trivia to keep you guessing.

The holiday fun and tree-mendous excitement continues in Veterans Memorial Park at 4:30 p.m. for the Lighting of the Christmas Tree. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is a time honored tradition that will be filled with luminaries, twinkling lights and Christmas Carols as we count down to the lighting.

We dedicate our Hometown Holiday & Tree Lighting festivities each year to Harold (Snipe) Koch who worked for the Village of Redgranite for over 20 years and gave freely of his time and talents. When Redgranite had no Christmas Lights to illuminate the downtown, he designed and crafted the Christmas Lights that adorn our main street and park today. May Snipe’s example of love and pride in Redgranite dwell in our hearts and move all of us to do the same for our community.

The Redgranite Advance-ment Association is proud to organize this event that fills our historic village with such joy.

This year, “The Magic of The Season Starts In Redgranite” on Dec. 14. Bring the Family, Pick out your tree, start new traditions, create holiday memories and enjoy the merriment only a small town can bring.