Peace Lutheran Church to hold mission festival

Wed, 10/24/2018

Peace Lutheran Church, Wautoma, is planning a mission festival on Sunday, Oct. 28. At the 9 a.m. service, Pastor Michael Dietz will be speaking about One Team Africa, which supports producing multi language materials and training national pastors.

Pastor John Roebke, for-mer pastor of Peace Lutheran, is one of the One Team Administrators.

The mission festival celebration will include an Italian dinner following the presentation.

The community is invited to attend.

