Mt. Morris residents celebrate Independence Day with duck race and parade

Mt. Morris held its annual duck race on July 4 at the Coffee Mill. The race began at the dam after 1:30 p.m. when all the hopeful participants purchased their ducks.

The ducks were placed in a specially rigged cloth and lowered to the rushing water for their release. The extra water due to all the rain the area had received appeared to help push the ducks to their destination in record time.

Winners of race include:

1st-The Splinter Kids of Alliances, $100; 2nd-Catherine Baran, $50; 3rd-Brian Splinter, Bob Jozwowski, Lucinda Marks, Blake Barrett, Cole Van Roo, Lyle Buettner, Jen Madden, and Lynda Washkoviak, $25; Last place: Betty Kinderman, $10 gift certificate.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.