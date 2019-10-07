Home
The Pine River Library of Leon-Saxeville wanted to draw everyone’s attention to the Storywalk seen/read along the marked trail of Willow Creek County Park near the Nordic Mountain Ski Hill entrance, Mt. Morris, with this float entry. Different stories will be displayed throughout October. The parade took place in Mt. Morris on July 6.

Mt. Morris residents celebrate Independence Day with duck race and parade

Wed, 07/10/2019 - 08:39 Waushara1

Mt. Morris held its annual duck race on July 4 at the Coffee Mill. The race began at the dam after 1:30 p.m. when all the hopeful participants purchased their ducks.

 

The ducks were placed in a specially rigged cloth and lowered to the rushing water for their release. The extra water due to all the rain the area had received appeared to help push the ducks to their destination in record time.

Winners of race include:

1st-The Splinter Kids of Alliances, $100; 2nd-Catherine Baran, $50; 3rd-Brian Splinter, Bob Jozwowski, Lucinda Marks, Blake Barrett, Cole Van Roo, Lyle Buettner, Jen Madden, and Lynda Washkoviak, $25; Last place: Betty Kinderman, $10 gift certificate.

 

