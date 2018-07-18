Misty Haumschild wins Miss Iola pinup contest

Misty Haumschild, Wautoma, recently won the Miss Iola Pinup contest. Misty decided to enter the Miss Iola pinup contest because it simply looked like fun. Pinup is about celebrating all different shapes and styles of women, and Misty wanted to be part of that. She found the Miss Iola pinup 2018 Facebook page and decided to sign up in April, and she was surprised to discover there was no criteria to enter. All women from all walks of life are encouraged to sign up and give it a try. Twenty-five girls competed for the title this year, competing in three rounds. First place prize included a spot in the Victory Girls 2019 calendar, a full photo shoot with Chicago pinup and bodoir, and a custom painting done by DH Rodriguez. This was Misty’s first pinup contest, and she encourages other women to give it a shot.