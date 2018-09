Two-year-old Grace Washburn, Wild Rose, went for a pony ride, with a little help from her mom, Emily, at the KidzRok event at Willow Creek Park on Sept. 1. KidzRok was part of the annual four-day Redgranite Labor Days Celebration, sponsored by the Redgranite Advancement Association.

