Join the Village of Hancock for their Street Opening/Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 4 from noon- 4:30 pm. The event will take place on South Main Street and will be in support of Hancock’s local businesses. There will be a ribbon cutting at noon and music by “Buster & Sue” from 12:30-4:30 pm. Food will be available from Flyte Family Farms and MSA Professional Services, Inc.