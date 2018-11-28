Enjoy the Magic of the Season in Redgranite on Saturday, Dec. 8

Leave the hustle and bustle behind and experience a Hometowne Holiday in quaint historic Redgranite. Known for its acres of beautiful Christmas Tree Farms, bring the family and cut your own just like you did when you were a child or pick out a fresh pre-cut tree. Once the tree is loaded up head into Redgranite where the merriment begins.

The Redgranite Lions Hall will feature a Craft & Vendor Fair on Dec. 8, from 10 am – 3 pm that has something for everyone on your list. Contact Priscilla at 920-410-2467 to reserve a space. While there, pick up your tin and information for the Cookie Walk and warm up with hot cocoa, lunch will also be available.

Stroll up and down Main Street to joyous Christmas music as you stop in the businesses who have prepared cookies for you.

Don’t forget to enter the Coloring Contest at the Lions Hall from 10 am – 1:30 pm. Prizes will be awarded around 1:45 pm. Also enjoy face painting and write a letter to Santa as he will be arriving at noon and available until 2 pm for pictures with Santa and to read your letter with your Christmas list.

Purchase a luminary in memory or to honor a loved one. Luminaries can be pur-chased at the Lions Hall on Dec. 8 or by calling Sandy at 920-369-8186. There will also be a luminary making seminar at the Post Office Bar on Dec. 1 at 3 pm. The luminaries will be lit and line Veterans Memorial Park during the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Be sure to make Rock Coffee House one of your stops and enjoy decorating cookies with them. Also the Redgranite Library to meet the new Director, Deb Sadowski.

Bring your appetites, take a break, and stop at the various cafes, pubs, coffee house, and pizzarias along the way. Redgranite is home to some of the best food around.

Warm up by the bonfire and enjoy smores with the family in Veterans Memorial Park from 3-5 pm as you await the Tree Lighting. There will be hot cocoa to keep you warm and festive Christmas Carols sure to bring musical magic to your Christmas season.

The holiday fun and tree-mendous excitement continues in Veterans Memorial Park at 5 pm for the Lighting of the Christmas Tree. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is a time honored tradition that will be filled with luminaries, twinkling lights and Christmas Carols counting down to the lighting ceremony.

Redgranite dedicates the Hometown Holiday & Tree Lighting festivities each year to Harold (Snipe) Koch who worked for the Village of Redgranite for over 20 years and gave freely of his time and talents. When Redgranite had no Christmas lights to illuminate the downtown, he designed and crafted the Christmas lights that adorn Main Street and the park today. May Snipe’s example of love and pride in Redgranite dwell in our hearts and move all of us to do the same for our community.

The Redgranite Advance-ment Association is proud to organize this event that fills the historic village with such joy.

This year, “The Magic Of The Season Starts In Redgranite” on Dec. 8. Bring the family, pick out your tree, start new traditions, create holiday memories and enjoy the merriment only a small town can bring.