Celebrate fall in Neshkoro with the Annual Scarecrow Festival

The Neshkoro Enhance-ment Committee is again sponsoring the Annual Scarecrow Festival in downtown Neshkoro, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Miss Wisconsin 2019 Alyssa Bohm and Neshkoro native Merissa Roberts, as Cinderella, will be attending the festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be available for pictures and autographs. You can also dress your children up for the Little Scarecrow costume contest. The parade of Little Scarecrows will take place at noon at the River Edge Park by the Gazebo.

In the park, you can view and vote for your favorite creative scarecrows in the Business and Family categories. Kids activities will include free face painting, cookie decorating, and crafts. The Neshkoro Fire Department will have their truck and equipment available for pictures. Be sure to save time for a family hayride.

The Main Street area will be lined with vendors, a petting zoo, and pony rides, as well as having music and food available for purchase. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the day with family and friends in a small town atmosphere.

If you would like to be a vendor, enter a scarecrow in the contest, or would like more information, please go to www.NeshkoroWisconsin.com or call Cheryl at 920-291-6029 or Sharon at 262-308-1137.

In the event of rain, the event will take place at the Neshkoro Community Center, located on Main Street.