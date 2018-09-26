20th Annual Westfield Pioneer Days to be held Sept. 28-30

Need a break from the hustle and bustle of modern life? Then head to Westfield and take a step back in time at the 20th Annual Westfield Pioneer Days & Historical Re-enactment at the Marquette County Fairgrounds in Westfield on Sept. 28, 29 and 30.

Westfield Pioneer Days & Historical Re-enactment is a living history event recreating the Fur Trading Era, Late Colonial Era, and Pioneer Era (approx. 1700-1865).

Special features of this year’s event include an early explorers canoe presentation by Fox of the River Voyageur Canoe, LLC. Blacksmith Terry Kruger of Mauston will be back to demonstrate his craft and sell his wares. Strings on the Prairie will provide old-time music on fiddles, banjo, mandolin, guitar, and tin whistle throughout the weekend, with special performances at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Friday, Sept. 28, will be Education Day. This is an opportunity for area public, private, and homeschool children to take a field trip into the past. Each campsite will demonstrate an historic skill or craft. Many are interactive, giving students a chance to experience history first-hand.

Saturday highlights include two contests for reenactors: A Tomahawk Throwing Contest at 11 a.m. and a Campfire Pie Baking Contest at 1 p.m. The public is invited to participate in a Country Dance on the grounds at 3 p.m. on Saturday, as well as an 18th-Century Hymn Sing with historic sermon when camp opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The encampment is open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 15th Annual Pioneer Gun & Collectibles Show, hosted by Westfield Lions Club, will also be open at the Fairgrounds for the public to buy, sell or trade, on Friday, Noon-8 p.m., and on Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (There will be no Gun Show on Sunday).

Food will be available for purchase on the grounds all weekend. Vendors will also be on site during the weekend in the building next to the Gun Show.

The Marquette County Fairgrounds is located on County Highway M on the south side of Westfield.

For more information and a full schedule of events, please visit the Facebook events page at https://www.facebook.com/westfieldpioneerdays/ or call 608-589-5039.