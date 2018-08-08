Wild Rose Community Band to perform at Waushara County Fair on Aug. 19

The Wild Rose Community Band will be performing at the Waushara County Fair, Wautoma, on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 pm in the Midway Music Hall. The band will be performing crowd favorites, along with several new pieces of music. They will perform a variety of selections which include marches, patriotic, and show tune selections. It has been over 30 years since a community band has performed at the Waushara County Fair, so be sure to attend this Wild Rose Community Band concert.