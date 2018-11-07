Black Hawk Folk Society’s to host music festival July 14

Black Hawk Folk Society invites you to enjoy a day in beautiful Mount Morris Town Park on Saturday, July 14 for the 31st annual folk music festival. Festival highlights include an open mic from 10:30 – 11:45, followed by a line-up of professional musicians including Ruth and Max Bloomquist who will kick things off with their hour-long set at noon. They will be followed by Jack Williams, Tracy Grammer, Michael Ammons, the Water Street Hot Shots, Spook Handy, and a second set by Tracy Grammer. Bill Kehl, local musician and raconteur, will emcee and share tunes and tales between sets. Mount Morris Town Park at N3847 County Highway G in Mt. Morris is along a lovely lake with a swimming beach. The park also features playground equipment, making this festival family friendly. In addition to a day’s worth of music, the festival includes an artisan fair, a quilt display and raffle benefiting the Mt. Morris Pine Needle Quilters. Concessions are available from the Mt. Morris 4-H club, on-site free parking, and a handicap accessible pavilion with restrooms. Festival tickets may be purchased at the park. Lawn chairs or blankets, sunscreen, and insect repellant are suggested and carry-in coolers are permitted; however, park rules prohibit pets other than service animals. The rain site will be the Mountain View Community Center just outside Mt. Morris near the Highway 152 and 21st Lane intersection. Visit Black Hawk’s Facebook page or website at blackhawkfolksociety.org for addition information.