Waushara County felonies

Aaron S. Barth, Waupaca, was in court April 20 on a count of Escape while under Extended Supervision and three counts of Bail Jumping-Felony. A Status Conference was scheduled for May 26 at 10 a.m.

Jordan J. Imm, Redgranite, was in court April 20 on a count of Possess w/ Intent/Deliver Narcotics, on count of Possess w/Intent-Heroin (<=3g), and Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (<=1g). A Status Conference is scheduled for May 19 at 9:20 a.m.

Corrina Marie Colwell, Plainfield, was in court April 20 on a count of Deliver Schedule I, II or III Non-Narcotics. Court orders: 36 month term if imprisonment- ES conditions: AODA and follow through, DE must maintain absolute sobriety, DE may not be present upon the premises of any bars, DE is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician. Costs reimposed to the extent not previously paid.