Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Steven Rashard Jordan, Boscobel, was in court on March 4 on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Battery to a Prosecutor, Solicitation to Commit Battery or Threat to a Prosecutor, and Solicitation to Commit 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide for a Hearing. Court raised the issue regarding subpoena requests and requests to produce. Court required an in camera explanation of what each witness is going to be testifying about prior to witnesses being produced for trial. Court made a statement regarding coordinated schedules to produce. The Court will not sign any subpoena’s or orders to produce until after the camera inspection. An additional Hearing was scheduled for March 24.

Todd M. Mascaretti, Neshkoro, was in court on March 6 on charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: No Contest to Count 2 and No Contest to Count 3. Court accepted plea and entered JOC. Court DRI – Counts 1, 4, and 5 and 2018CF256. Court sentenced the defendant to: SWD and placed on probation for a period of two years. Conditions: AODA and follow through, DE must maintain absolute sobriety, may not be present upon the premises of any bars, and is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician. Restitution of $2,962.84 to be paid within 30 days. Defendant to report to Wautoma P & P on March 6.

Christian R. Newby, Waupaca, was in court on March 6 on charges of Possess w/ Intent and Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony for a Final pre-trial. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 23.

Brock Aaron Nelson, Hancock, was in court on March 6 on charges of Intimidate Victim/Damage Property for a Final pre-trial. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 2.

Jordan J. Imm, Red-granite, was in court on March 6 on charges of Possess w/ Intent/Deliver Narcotics, Possess w/Intent-Heroin, and Possess w/Intent-Cocaine for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was scheduled for April 20.

Gabriel J. Glowinski, Wautoma, was in court on March 6 on charges of two counts of Manufacture/Deliver THC, one count of Possess w/ Intent-THC, and Maintain Drug trafficking place for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 8.

Richard R. Rohm, Weya-uwega, was in court on March 6 on charges of Substantial Battery-Intent Bodily Harm for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was scheduled for April 7.

Tanya M. Anderson, Redgranite, was in court on March 6 on charges of Aggravated Battery-Elderly for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 7.

Jeffery J. Ellingson, Coloma, was in court on March 6 on charges of OWI (5th) and Operating w/ PAC (5th) for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was scheduled for April 7.

Blake William Duket, Redgranite, was in court on March 6 on charges of Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) for an Initial appearance. The Court placed the case in suspended status to allow the defendant time to complete his ATR. A Status conference was scheduled for July 6.

Alexander Timothy Hol-brook, Omro, was in court on March 6 on charges of Forgery-Uttering for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 7.

Tristan Clifford Mc-Ewan, Coloma, was in court on March 9 on charges of OWI (4th) and Bail Jumping-Felony for an Initial appearance. The Court found probable cause. As to both cases: The Court placed both cases in suspended status awaiting toxicology results. The Court respectfully declined to modify the bond. A Status conference was scheduled for May 11.

Christopher L. Reilly, Neshkoro, was in court on March 9 on charges of two counts of Strangulation and Suffocation and one count of False Imprisonment for an Initial appearance. A Preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 19.

Kortez R. Smith, Wautoma, was in court on March 9 on charges of Sex Offender-Fail/Update Information and five counts of Fail/Maintain Sex Offender Registry for a Waiver of Preliminary hearing. The Court found probable cause. A Status conference was scheduled for April 2.

Marsy L. Peterson, Wau-toma, failed to appear in court on March 10 on charges of Possess w/Intent-THC for an Initial appearance. Based on the non-appearance, the Court authorized the issuance of an arrest warrant extraditable within the Continental United States.

Keith Eugene Mathies, Wisconsin Rapids, was in court on March 10 on charges of Strangulation and Suffocation for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: Counts 2 and 3 – NC. Court accepted plea and entered JCO. Count 1 – DRI. Court ordered: S/W two years’ probation – Conditions: As to Count 2 only – 180 days WC Jail – 180 days CFTS – Time served sentence. As to both counts – DAAP and follow through, AODA and follow through, DE must maintain absolute sobriety, DE may not be present upon the premises of any bars, DE is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician.