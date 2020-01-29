Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Orlando O. Marotz, Waupaca, failed to appear in court on Jan. 17 on charges of Bail Jumping-Felony for an Initial appearance. Court authorized issuance of warrant in the State of Wisconsin.

Gilbert F. Steffanides, Neenah, was in court on Jan. 17 on charges of Threat to Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25.

Robert E. Geb, Wautoma, was in court on Jan. 17 on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was scheduled for Feb. 18.

Matthew C. Brogan, Mosinee, was in court on Jan. 17 on charges of Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer for a Competency hearing. Court found it appropriate to order an involuntary medication and treatment order.

Roberto S. Muniz, Wis-consin Rapids, was in court on Jan. 17 on charges of OWI (3rd) and Operating w/ PAC-Passenger (3rd) for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.

Gordon L. Gauthier, Cudahy, was in court on Jan. 21 on charges of OWI (4th) for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was scheduled for March 3.

Benjamin W. Houghton, Wautoma, was in court on Jan. 21 on charges of OWI (6th), 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer for a Status conference. A Waiver of Prelim was scheduled for Feb. 13.

Andrew Edward Grib-ble, Wautoma, was in court on Jan. 21 on charges of Possess Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin (2nd+) for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 3.

Tabbitha Mae Phelan, Waupaca, was in court on Jan. 21 on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.

