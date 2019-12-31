Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Brett Richard Moore, Appleton, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs for a Status conference. A Status conference was scheduled for March 3.

Brandon J. Reilly, Lyndon Station, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of Retail Theft-Intentionally Take >$500-$5,000 for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 28.

Daniel M. Rice, Oshkosh, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of OWI (4th) for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was scheduled for Jan. 21.

Dylan Jon Kohlhoff, Wautoma, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of False Imprisonment, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) for a Final pre-trial. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3.

Jesse Lee Ortiz, Wau-toma, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud for a Motion hearing. State moved to withdraw the request to revoke PPDA and updated court regarding status and requests matter proceed as previously ordered. The court will consider the motion to vacate PPDA withdrawn and he agreement will continue as previously entered.

Michael D. Thurber, Weyauwega, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and three counts of Bail Jumping-Felony for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: NC to Count 1 and NC to Count 2. Court accepted plea and entered JOC. Court dismissed outright the repeater enhancer. Court sentenced the defendant to: Count 1-I/S – 3.5 years WSP to be served as 18 months IC and two years ES – three years’ probation. Count 2 – I/S – four years’ WSP to be served as two years’ IC and two years’ ES – three years’ probation. Concurrent to each other but consecutive to any sentence at time of revocation. IF revokes, ineligible for CIP but eligible for SAP. Defendant is not to be released to ES until no less than 18 months of IC served. Conditions of probation and ES: 79 days WCJ with credit for 79 days served. AODA and follow through, Defendant must maintain absolute sobriety, may not be present upon the premises of any bars, and is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician. No contact with any known drug dealers and/or drug users. Costs to be paid through bond posted.

Lisa A. Packard, Sanborn, MN, did not appear in court on Dec. 27 on charges of five counts of Failure to Support Child (120 Days+) for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Court authorized a warrant and made statement for the warrant issued in adjacent states. Court will grant voluntary appearance but warrant will reamain until appearance is made.

Scott A. Paeth, Appleton, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of Bail Jumping-Felony and Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) for an Arraignment. Attorney waives the formal reading and entered a plea of Not Guilty to all counts. Requests matter for trial. Court made statement and set matter for plea/sentencing in 45 days. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14.

Jose Alfredo Vasquez, Oshkosh, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: NC to Count 1. Court accepted plea and entered JOC. Court DRI Count 2, 3, and 4. Court sentenced the defendant to: SWD and placed on probation for a period of three years. Conditions: AODA and follow through, Defendant must maintain absolute sobriety, may not be present upon the premises of any bars, and is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substance that have not been prescribed by a physician. No contact with individuals with prior controlled substance convictions or are reputed to have been involved in drug-related activity.

Joseph M. Felske, Pine River, was in court on Dec. 27 on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Narcotic Drugs for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: No Contest to Count 1. Court accepted plea and entered JCO. Court CRI- Counts 2, 3, and 4. Both cases set for sentencing. Court ordered: 19Cf41 – SWD and placed on probation for a period of three years. Conditions: AODA and follow through, Defendant must maintain absolute sobriety, may not be present upon the premises of any bars, and is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician. Defendant is to have no contact with individuals with prior controlled substance convictions or are reputed to have been involved in drug dealing activity. Court reinstates bond previously forfeited.