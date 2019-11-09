Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Robert A. Stowe, Berlin, was in court on Aug. 30 on charges of three counts of Failure to Support Child (120 Days+) for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: No Contest to Count 1 and Count 2. Court accepted plea and entered JOC. Court DRI – Count 3. Court sentenced defendant to: SWD and placed on probation for a period of three years. Conditions: Count 1 only – eight months SCJ, with Huber, No Good Time Credit. No credit for time served. Court did not object to a jail transfer. Conditions on both counts: Make timely payments in Waushara County case. Maintain fill-time gainful employment.

Matthew Luis Johnson, Redgranite, was in court on Aug. 30 on charges of Physical Abuse, Repeater for a Bail/bond hearing. Court set a $5,000 Sign Bond with conditions. An Initial appearance scheduled for Sept. 24.

Greggory M. Holman, Wautoma, was in court on Aug. 30 on charges of two counts of Manufacture/Deliver Heroin (<3g), three counts of Bail Jumping-Felony, Manuf/Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics, and Possession of Narcotic Drugs for a Motion hearing. Court questioned defendant regarding motion brought by State to revoke Huber for duration of sentence. Defendant made a statement and requested the court to not revoke Huber. Court found requested sanction appropriate and entered an order revoking Huber for the balance of the sentence.

Zachary Adam Huss, Greenleaf, was in court on Aug. 30 on charges of Possess Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin (2nd+) for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: No contest to Count 1. Court accepted plea and entered JOC. Court sentenced the defendant to: SWD and placed on probation for a period of three years. Consecutive to any other sentence. If revoked, three days CTS. Conditions: Court found the defendant has completed In-patient treatment and ordered defendant to complete IOP from said program.

John M. Young, Wisconsin Dells, was in court on Aug. 30 on charges of Bail Jumping-Felony, Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer, and Possession of Methamphetamine for a Plea/sentencing hearing. Plea: No Contest to Count 1, Count 2, Count 3, and Count 4. Court accepted plea and entered JOC. Court sentenced the defendant to: Counts 1, 2, and 3 -54 months Wisconsin State Prison to be served as 30 months IC and 24 months ES. Concurrent to any other sentence and with credit for 94 days served. Conditions of ES: HSED and/or GED. AODA and follow through, DE must maintain absolute sobriety, may not be present upon the premises of any bars, and is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician. The defendant is not to operate any motor vehicles without a valid driver’s license for the manner of operation. Full-time employment, Term of Agent. Count 4-six months WCJ, concurrent to Counts 1, 2, and 3. Credit for 94 days served. $1,302.00 plus $42.50 Blood Draw Fee, 24 months DL revocation, 24 month IID, OWI Assessment.

Steven J. Allen, Berlin, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of Theft by Contractor >$2,500-$5,000 for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.

Dylan Jon Kohlhoff, Wautoma, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of False Imprisonment, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was scheduled for Oct. 8.

Jerry Lee Wendler, Redgranite, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of two counts of Bail Jumping-Felony for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.

Lavell Dean, Appleton, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) for an Initial appearance. A Status conference was scheduled for Oct. 8.

Megan M. Sueoka, Wautoma, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of Possess w/ Intent/Deliver Non-Narcotics for a Status conference. A Plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.

Kaden Steele Saarinen-Barr, Wild Rose, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of Make Terrorist Threats for a Status conference. A Status conference was scheduled for Oct. 8.

Michael D. Thurber, Weyauwega, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and three counts of Bail Jumping-Felony for a Status conference. An additional Status conference was schedule for Oct. 8.

Keith Eugene Mathies, Wisconsin Rapids, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of Strangulation and Suffocation for an Initial appearance. A Preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.

Ryan David Gandee, Westfield, was in court on Sept. 3 on charges of Bail Jumping-Felony for an Initial appearance. A Status conference was scheduled for Oct. 8.