Waushara Property transfers

•05/27/2020: Estate of Patricia Ellen Pehlke to Charles and Dawn Scott, Town of Warren, $30,500.

•05/27/2020: Fortifi Bank F/K/A First National bank of Berlin to James J. Spingola, Village of Redgranite, $60,000.

•05/27/2020: Eric D. and Tanya Johnson to John Paul M. Rubenzer, Town of Marion, $81,000.

•05/27/2020: Randy T. and Cheryl L. Maas to Marc J. and Laura Waite, Town of Deerfield, $165,000.

•05/27/2020: Jack D. Mani to Daniel R. and Molly B. Dahlke, Town of Marion, $74,000.

•05/27/2020: Thomas A. and Lisa J. Lohr-Dietrich to Steven E. and Kristine A. Armstrong, Town of Oasis, $85,400.

•05/28/2020: Samantha Egge to Joshua M. Erickson, City of Wautoma, $104,000.

•05/28/2020: Verve, A Credit Union to Mitchell M. and Amber C. Prue, Town of Warren, $24,980.

•05/28/2020: P&Q Central WI LLC to Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative, Town of Wautoma, $10,000.

•05/29/2020: William D. and Magdalena B. Byler to Zachary L. Briggs, Town of Deerfield, $105,000.

•05/29/2020: Thomas F. L’Esperance to Sand Land LLC, Town of Dakota, $106,000.

•05/29/2020: Sue Wegner to Diane L. Kohl, Town of Poy Sippi, $296,500.

•05/29/2020: Amy A. Rudolf to Danny L. Woellner, City of Wautoma, $55,500.

•05/29/2020: Debra L. Olsen to David C. Peterson, Village of Wild Rose, $15,000.

•06/01/2020: The Estate of Theodore J. Lewko to Micah and Santa Holtan, Village of Coloma, $175,000.

•06/01/2020: Tanya S. Raub to Daniel J. and Stephanie Badzinski, Town of Marion, $22,000.

•06/01/2020: Marilyn Adler to Joel T. Talbot, Town of Richford, $282,500.

•06/01/2020: Betty Jenks to Kenneth R. Johannes, Village of Wild Rose, $70,000.

•06/01/2020: Leonard V. Lee to Scott J. Woodley, Town of Leon, $34,700.

•06/01/2020: Dean W. Kramer to Joshua Weber, Town of Bloomfield, $27,600.

•06/01/2020: George O. Edgren IV to Rose’s Enchanted Forest Camp-ground, LLC, Town of Springwater, $8,015.

•06/01/2020: Ellen M. Olson to Denise Williams, City of Wautoma, $49,000.

•06/02/2020: Richard G. Erickson and Barbara A. Erickson to Gary Schuh, Town of Deerfield, $68,000.

•06/02/2020: Mary Van Dyke to Ann Van Dyke, Town of Springwater, $108,750.

•06/02/2020: Kenneth C. and Anita B. Dunnett to Stacy Merritt, Village of Plainfield, $60,000.