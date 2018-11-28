Waushara County property transfers

*11/14/18 Thomas P. and Christine R. Ledvina to Steven. C. Hedden, Town of Poy Sippi, $225,000.

*11/14/18 Ronald H. McLaughlin, Matthew Mc-Laughlin, Melissa Funk A/K/A Koepke, Jason McLaughlin, and Rhonda Santoya N/K/A Graumann to Ronald H. McLaughlin, City of Wautoma, $52,100.

*11/14/18 Ronald H. McLaughlin to Rhonda Graumann, City of Wautoma, $52,100.

*11/14/18 Steven M. Arnoldussen to Cody and Katie Weber, Village of Hancock, $65,000.

*11/14/18 Dennis M. and Terri W. Premo to Richard and Deborah Zuehlke, Village of Coloma $27,500.

*11/14/18 Patrykus, Mark to Mark L. and Heather M. Heid, Town of Plainfield, $31,000.

*11/15/18 Timothy J. and Kelly Gitter to Brian R. Hubbard, Town of Deerfield, $29,200.

*11/15/18 David Chappa to Joseph Chappa, Town of Marion, $54,800.

*11/15/18 Clarice Girdauskas to Brian G. Girdauskas, Paul S. Girdauskas, and Bruce G. Girdauskas, Town of Marion, $10,000.

*11/15/18 Joseph Chappa to Joseph H. and Sandra Lynn Chappa, Town of Marion, $109,600.

*11/15/18 Hazel Novotny to John Novotny, Village of Plainfield, $48,600.

*11/15/18 John Novotny to Belinda Novotny and Brenda Evans, Village of Plainfield, $49,000.

*11/15/18 Jeanette Arveson to Joan E. Arveson, Town of Mount Morris, $4,000.

*11/15/18 Joan E. Arveson to Erik A. Arveson and Kristen L. Arveson, Town of Mount Morris, $123,900.

*11/15/18 Jerome W. Jones to Patricia Jones, Village of Plainfield, $28,500.

*11/15/18 Patricia L. Jones to Gregory W. Jones and Wendy S. Jones, Village of Plainfield, $28,500.

*11/15/18 Douglas J. and Kathleen A. Rodencal to Melissa S. and Jason P. Weiland, Town of Poy Sippi, $105,000.

*11/16/18 Jeremy J. and Angela M. Clark to Brian D. and Stephanie M. Monroe, Town of Warren, $40,000.

*11/16/18 Justmann Land Company, LLC to Armand Ramacitti and Vera A. Ramacitti, Town of Springwater, $750.

*11/16/18 Rodney Manthey and Todd Manthey to Lee Manthey and Patricia Manthey, Town of Leon, $100.

*11/16/18 Alan L. Resop and Kathy A. Mitchell to Jonathan R. and Haylie Siers, Village of Redgranite, $123,500.

*11/16/18 Cedar Springs Lake Property Owner’s Association, Inc. to Richard R. and Kathleen Ann Bennot, Town of Marion, $1,000.

*11/16/18 Cedar Springs Lake Property Owner’s Association, Inc. to Judith and Richard S. Collins, Town of Marion, $1,000.

*11/16/18 Cedar Springs Lake Property Owner’s Association, Inc. to Carol A. Neitzke, Town of Marion, $1,000.

*11/16/18 Cedar Springs Lake Property Owner’s Association, Inc. to Thomas J. Pinter, Town of Marion, $1,000.

*11/16/18 Christine A. Fogarty to Christine A. Kohl and David Kohl, City of Wautoma, $65,000.

*11/16/18 Gary Stark to Joseph and Joanne Metzen, Town of Mount Morris, $49,000.

*11/16/18 Ronald P. and Geraldine M. Miller to Thomas G. and Melissa Van Beek, Town of Marion, $71,000.

*11/19/18 Darlene D. Davidson and Deborah L. Davidson to Duane A. Davidson, Town of Plainfield, No Payment.

*11/19/18 Robert E. Burke to Matthew Kohler, Town of Rose, $195,300.

*11/19/18 Timothy and Heather Beer to Ethan S. Olson and Bridger M. Lauer, Town of Plainfield, $307,500.

*11/19/18 Carol J. Guell to Kevin W. and Christi McCann, Town of Leon, $206,000.

*11/19/18 Alyse Paulsen to Taylor Paulsen, Town of Aurora, $89,000.

*11/19/18 David A. Vetrone Estate to Daniel and Debra Kachelmeier, Village of Wild Rose, $62,500.

*11/20/18 Barbara J. Struzynski, James R. Bahrke, Steven J. Bahrke, and Ann M. Kemen to James W. Ferguson Sr. and Rosemary J. Ferguson, Town of Dakota, $68,000.

*11/20/18 Racheal M. Hageness and James L. Long to William L. Nyberg Jr. and Dawn M. Nyberg, Town of Aurora, $193,500.

*11/20/18 William J. Bauman to Joseph M. Bauman, Judy A. Bauman, and Joyce Gudino, Town of Oasis, $43,450.