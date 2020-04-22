Property transfers in Waushara County

04/08/2020: Tarryl L. JR. & Malinda S. Janik to Ron & Cheryl Strege, Town of Coloma, $180,000.

04/08/2020: Dennis L. Volkening to Dean E. Gustin, Town of Deerfield, $67,000.

04/09/2020: Dale Wandrey and John W Lust DBA J & D Enterprises to HWY Twenty-one LLC, Town of Dakota, $259,000

04/13/2020: Russell W. Kirby to Red Arrow Renovations LLC, Town of Mount Morris, $22,500.

04/13/2020: Thomas J. Stahl to Red Arrow Renovations LLC, Town of Mount Morris, $33,800.

04/13/2020: Russell W. Kirby to Red Arrow Renovations LLC, Town of Mount Morris, $33,800.

04/13/2020: Donald J. Forcey JR. to Ioan Cosmin and Gabriela Caprariu, Town of Leon, $85,000.

04/13/2020: Ashvin D. and Sandra R. Dave to Brandon T. and Jennifer L. Weinhammer, Town of Deerfield, $213,000.

04/13/2020: Scott R. Zimmer to Lane A. Pingel, Town of Leon, $218,500.

04/13/2020: Estate of Patricia J. Skiera to Wayne L. and Jacqueline K. Olson, Town of Rose, $77,700.

04/13/2020: Laura Ritzema to John S. Soenen, Town of Marion, $259,900.

04/14/2020: Gary and Leticia Curler to Joseph J. Barborich, Town of Dakota, $280,000.