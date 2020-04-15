Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

4/2/2020: Joseph L. and Brenda F. Miller to Carlos D. Miller, Village of Lohrville, $57,000.

4/2/2020: Mark T. Kittleson to Cyber Vette LLC, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company, Village of Hancock, $20,000.

4/2/2020: Adelaida M. Ramon N/K/A Adelaida M. Moreno to Oscar Segundo, Village of Plainfield, $16,000.

4/2/2020: Judith Berholtz to Dennis C. Berholtz, Town of Warren, $7,333.

4/2/20: Shirley A. Krueger to Dennis C. Berholtz, Town of Warren, $7,333.

4/2/2020: Landco, LLC to Robert Erickson, Town of Rose, $610,036.

4/2/2020: Landco, LLC to Lauer Farms, INC. Town of Oasis, $976,262.

4/2/2020: Landco, LLC to Lauer Farms, INC, Town of Oasis, $909,738.

04/03/2020: James P. Nackers to Steve Ott, Village of Redgranite, $28,500.

04/06/2020: Kristin S. Henke to Karl R. Henke, Town of Poy Sippi, $127,200.

04/07/2020: Paul S. Miller to Alejandro & Petra Banda, Village of Plainfield, $30,588.

04/07/2020: Roger L. Rasmussen to Brandon K. Rasmussen, Town of Dakota, $153,000.

04/07/2020: Theodore J. Lewko Estate to Milton D. Esser, Village of Coloma, $52,000.