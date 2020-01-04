Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

•03/18/20: Brian A. and Krista Ann Rebman to Sharad P. and Rebecca L. Kumar, Town of Marion, $186,000.

•03/18/20: Rodney R and Joan M. Holtz to Baltic Avenue Housing, LLC, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company, $400,000.

•03/20/20: Andrew J. and Yolanda Lawton to Jull Welk, Town of Marion, $21,000.

•03/23/30: Kyle E Schenkenberger to Robert J. and Jane M. J. Krueger, Town of Leon, $89,500.

•03/23/20: Matthew J. and Audra C. Binder to Michael A. and Cheryl A. Schneider, Town of Warren, $25,000.

•03/23/20: Jason Carter and Bridgette Laura Fox to Brian R. and Crystal L. Zurn, Town of Mount Morris, $210,000.

•03/23/20: Christopher Ross to Patricia Schneider, Town of Marion, $17,500.

•03/24/20: Samuel C. Wolgemuth and Mary Gayle Wolgemuth to Michael R. Swanson and Cynthia A. Swanson, Town of Mount Morris, $1,067,000.

•03/24/20: Jacqueline Zimmerman to Devon P. Trochinski, City of Wautoma, $64,000.

•03/24/20: Eric Schwister to Jerry A. Schwister, Village of Lohrville, $20,000.

•03/25/20: David L. Schoenberger to Kurt A. Schoenberger, Town of Marion, $93,700.