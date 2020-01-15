Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

•12/30/19: A Northern Wisconsin Venture, LLC to WHB Properties, LLC, Village of Plainfield, $590,000.

•12/30/19: Linda Van Fossen to John A. and Rebeca Grothe, Town of Warren, $65,000.

•12/30/19: Casey S. Pennau to Shyan D. Thundercloud, Town of Dakota, $43,000.

•12/30/19: Timothy J. Sr. and Kathleen A. Krentz, to Timothy Jr. and Chelsea Krentz, Town of Bloomfield, $180,000.

•12/30/19: Noelle R. Devito to Joshua A. and Kelly A. Werth, Town of Mount Morris, $225,000.

•01/03/20: Brian C. and Denise A. Blader to David Haase, Village of Wild Rose, $74,000.

•01/03/20: Thomas F. L’esperance to Cory W. and Kelli J. Henke, Town of Dakota, $802,000.

•01/03/20: Brent D. and Jennifer A. Weiland to Isabella M. Santiago, Town of Wautoma, $151,000.

•01/03/20: Stephen L. and Laverna R. Hershberger to Mark and Pam Smith, Town of Marion, $161,500.

•01/06/20: Catherine A. Corey and Robert L. Timm to James M. Rannie, Village of Plainfield, $2,000.

•01/06/20: Kenneth D. Berg to Tom Clark, Village of Wild Rose, $1,750.

•01/06/20: Tom Clark to Judith C. Wilson, Village of Wild Rose, $3,500.

•01/07/20: Erik and Anna M. Kuemmerlein to Michael J. Huebner, Town of Deerfield, $50,000.