Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

•11/20/19: John C. Waite to Travis J. and Sarah A. Truesdale, Town of Mount Morris, $110,000.

•11/20/19: Ramona M. Knudtson to Adell E. Laird, Village of Lohrville, $56,900.

•11/20/19: Clayton J. Rasmussen to Evan J. Lehmann, Town of Springwater, $77,000.

•11/21/19: Jeffrey and Angela Burke to Thomas L. and Tina M. Lemke, Town of Bloomfield, $162,500.

•11/21/19: Jay M. Hartz to Adam M. and Courtney A. Vaughn, Town of Wautoma, $158,000.

•11/21/19: Shirley A. Peterson Powell to Brian S. and Karen Winkel-Dishong, Town of Warren, $55,000.

•11/21/19: Life Home Shelter LLC to God’s 911 Team Inc., City of Wautoma, $80,000.

•11/21/19: Heidi R. Schwanz to Eugene H. Fish, Jr., Town of Warren, $34,800.

•11/21/19: Denise T. Lazzell to Joshua J. and Chelsi H. Wilke, Town of Plainfield, $83,000.

•11/22/19: Mark C. and Cherie L. Hannes to Brittany A. Bula, Town of Plainfield, $117,000.

•11/22/19: Stephen L. and Laverna R. Herschberger to Ryan R. and Kayla M. Yonke, Town of Marion, $20,000.

•11/22/19: David C. and Susan E. Klabak to Robert J. and Lee A. Kuchenbecker, Town of Mount Morris, $377,000.

•11/22/19: Melodi L. Simos to Allen J. and Mary Jean Jenquin, Town of Wautoma, $267,500.

•11/25/19: Moly O. Zabler to Shad Dewitt and Jennifer Dewitt, Town of Rose, $60,000.

•11/25/19: The Ellickson Agency, Inc. to Mark Franklin, Town of Deerfield, $33,500.

•11/26/19: Benjamin D. Weaver and Jewel D. Weaver F/K/A Horst to Robert P. Ryan, Town of Marion, $134,500.

•11/26/19: Eric J. Fisher to Eric J. Fisher and Sharon R. Krause, Town of Deerfield, $65,000.

•11/26/19: Tina M. Nelsen to Brandon J. and Brittany A. Disterhaft, Town of Leon, $178,500.